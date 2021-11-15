 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Shehnaaz Gill returns to social media after song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ release

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill returns to social media after song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ release
Shehnaaz Gill returns to social media after song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ release

Indian actor, Shehnaaz Gill recently posted a video on social media, marking her first post after the release of song Tu Yaheen Hai.

The song, released on October 28, featured a tribute to Gill’s late rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2, 2021.

Since Shukla’s death, the Bigg Boss alum remained inactive on social networking sites.

However, the Honsla Rakh actor returned to Instagram on November 15 with a promotional video, showing her getting ready for shoots.

As soon as the post was up on the platform, fans lauded Gill for starting anew after the tragedy.

While one dropped a comment, “Shehnaaz we are so glad to see you doing good. Thinking about what you might be going through is so tough.

So happy to see you going forward. lots of love.”

Others wrote, “My star girl," and “Stay Strong dear.”

The couple met on the Salman Khan starrer show‘s 13th season and developed an amazing chemistry, getting famous as ‘SidNaaz’ among their fans. 

More From Showbiz:

Bilal Maqsood confesses he wrote track 'Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar' for wife Tina

Bilal Maqsood confesses he wrote track 'Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar' for wife Tina
Alia Bhatt reveals new release date of her film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt reveals new release date of her film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Akcent's Adrian Sina jets off to Hunza to 'promote tourism in Pakistan'

Akcent's Adrian Sina jets off to Hunza to 'promote tourism in Pakistan'
Pics: A sneak peek into Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's family trip to Maldives

Pics: A sneak peek into Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's family trip to Maldives
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked online

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked online
Ali Safina wants Mahira Khan to 'up her game' when it comes to acting

Ali Safina wants Mahira Khan to 'up her game' when it comes to acting
Rani Mukherjee's 5-year-old daughter Adira approves 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Rani Mukherjee's 5-year-old daughter Adira approves 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'
Dia Mirza pens emotional note for son, step daughter, shares rare photos on Children's Day

Dia Mirza pens emotional note for son, step daughter, shares rare photos on Children's Day
When Rani Mukerji had major crushes on Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan!

When Rani Mukerji had major crushes on Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan!
Only extraordinary content will pull audiences to cinema: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Only extraordinary content will pull audiences to cinema: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Not necessary that whatever I do will be great, says Pankaj Tripathi

Not necessary that whatever I do will be great, says Pankaj Tripathi

How much does Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding venue cost? Read to know

How much does Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding venue cost? Read to know

Latest

view all