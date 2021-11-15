Shehnaaz Gill returns to social media after song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ release

Indian actor, Shehnaaz Gill recently posted a video on social media, marking her first post after the release of song Tu Yaheen Hai.

The song, released on October 28, featured a tribute to Gill’s late rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2, 2021.

Since Shukla’s death, the Bigg Boss alum remained inactive on social networking sites.

However, the Honsla Rakh actor returned to Instagram on November 15 with a promotional video, showing her getting ready for shoots.

As soon as the post was up on the platform, fans lauded Gill for starting anew after the tragedy.



While one dropped a comment, “Shehnaaz we are so glad to see you doing good. Thinking about what you might be going through is so tough.

So happy to see you going forward. lots of love.”

Others wrote, “My star girl," and “Stay Strong dear.”

The couple met on the Salman Khan starrer show‘s 13th season and developed an amazing chemistry, getting famous as ‘SidNaaz’ among their fans.