Allied parties to support govt on poll reforms, hopes Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad. Photo: file

Sheikh Rasheed expresses hope that allied parties would support the government on the issue of electoral reforms.

The government would tackle the situation effectively when PDM will march towards Islamabad, he adds.

He urges the opposition not to lose patience.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Monday expressed the hope that the allied parties of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would support the government on the issue of electoral reforms.

Addressing a ceremony in Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said the government would tackle the situation effectively when Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will march towards Islamabad.

We would handle the situation politely if the PDM’s workers do not take the law into their own hands and do not create the law and order situation in the federal capital, he added.

Criticising the PDM, the interior minister urged the Opposition alliance not to lose patience.



Underscoring the need for recruiting educated youths in the police force, he said that the crime rate was increasing in the country due to the worsening economic situation. He said the country was facing internal threats.

It is pertinent to mention that a joint sitting of the parliament was postponed last week after PTI coalition partners expressed reservations on the bills to be tabled in the session.

PML-Q says it's becoming difficult to support PTI



The ruling coalition seems to be in a quagmire as a key allied party of the PTI had expressed reservations over the sufferings of the masses amid rising inflation.

In a series of tweets Sunday, PML-Q senior leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had said that it was getting really hard to go support the PTI government as an ally.

He had said the PTI government seemed to fail to mitigate the public sufferings and regretted that it was rubbing salt on the wounds of the public by presenting non-issues as serious issues.



Elahi had said the situation will worsen if immediate relief is not provided to the common man and suggested the authorities concerned to show seriousness in resolving all issues faced by the public.

