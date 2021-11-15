 
Monday Nov 15 2021
Saif Ali Khan shares Taimur’s impression of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Saif Ali Khan recently shared his son, Taimur’s impression of mega-hit film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, leaving fans surprised.

The Kal Ho Na Ho actor played the role of a main antagonist in the movie which not only garnered a massive response from fans and critics but also an interesting input from the little munchkin.

While talking to Rani Mukerji, the Love Ajkal star revealed that the 4-year-old star kid was so impressed by his father's character in the film that he decided to be the bad guy.

The father of four said, “Taimur is a bit like picking up fake swords and chasing people violently after Tanhaji. I have no idea what we are doing, just hoping for the best.”

“I keep saying this is the good guy, this is what the role, this is what it should be, he is like, ‘No, I want to be the bad guy and I want to rob the bank and I want to steal everyone’s money”. Then I hand over to his mother and say ‘Please sort this out!’,” Khan added.

On the work front, the Hum Tum actor is gearing up to win over fans’ hearts with an amazing performance in his upcoming film, Banty Aur Babli 2.

The film is slated to hit theatres on November 19.

