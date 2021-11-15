Rani Mukerji completes 25 years in Bollywood, thanks fans for love

2021 is a special year for Bollywood starlet Rani Mukerji; she not only reprises her beloved role in Bunty Aur Babli 2 this year but also marks 25 years in the industry!

Addressing the impressive feat, Rani told IANS, “I am fortunate that my audiences have kept me going for the last 25 years."

Looking back at her long journey as an actor, the 43-year-old star said, “I feel blessed that I did the films that I worked in, and in a way, they're all special."

She added, "I am fortunate that I got a chance to collaborate creatively with some of the finest actors and technicians that the industry has ever seen.”

“I'm proud that I've witnessed them and the proximity of their work, learnt from them and tried to be better with each passing film of mine, which I till date do."

Rani went on to thank her mother for guiding her and making her realize her passion.

“I started when I was 16; I was really young then, I didn't think that I would be, an actor but it was my mum's insistence that made me one, or rather made me take the plunge in the movie business,” she shared.

The Hichki star specially thanked her fans for keeping her relevant, saying their love gives her the energy to go back on sets and do her best.