 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Rani Mukerji completes 25 years in Bollywood, thanks fans for love

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Rani Mukerji completes 25 years in Bollywood, thanks fans for love

2021 is a special year for Bollywood starlet Rani Mukerji; she not only reprises her beloved role in Bunty Aur Babli 2 this year but also marks 25 years in the industry!

Addressing the impressive feat, Rani told IANS, “I am fortunate that my audiences have kept me going for the last 25 years."

Looking back at her long journey as an actor, the 43-year-old star said, “I feel blessed that I did the films that I worked in, and in a way, they're all special." 

She added, "I am fortunate that I got a chance to collaborate creatively with some of the finest actors and technicians that the industry has ever seen.”

“I'm proud that I've witnessed them and the proximity of their work, learnt from them and tried to be better with each passing film of mine, which I till date do."

Rani went on to thank her mother for guiding her and making her realize her passion.

“I started when I was 16; I was really young then, I didn't think that I would be, an actor but it was my mum's insistence that made me one, or rather made me take the plunge in the movie business,” she shared.

The Hichki star specially thanked her fans for keeping her relevant, saying their love gives her the energy to go back on sets and do her best.

More From Showbiz:

Saif Ali Khan shares Taimur’s impression of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’

Saif Ali Khan shares Taimur’s impression of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’
Director Rohit Shetty defends showing Muslim villains in ‘Sooryavanshi’

Director Rohit Shetty defends showing Muslim villains in ‘Sooryavanshi’
Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt’s film, ‘Prithviraj’ teaser released

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt’s film, ‘Prithviraj’ teaser released

Shehnaaz Gill returns to social media after song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ release

Shehnaaz Gill returns to social media after song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ release
Bilal Maqsood confesses he wrote track 'Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar' for wife Tina

Bilal Maqsood confesses he wrote track 'Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar' for wife Tina
Alia Bhatt reveals new release date of her film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt reveals new release date of her film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Akcent's Adrian Sina jets off to Hunza to 'promote tourism in Pakistan'

Akcent's Adrian Sina jets off to Hunza to 'promote tourism in Pakistan'
Pics: A sneak peek into Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's family trip to Maldives

Pics: A sneak peek into Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's family trip to Maldives
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked online

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked online
Indian actor Shalu Chourasiya injured in mobile snatching incident

Indian actor Shalu Chourasiya injured in mobile snatching incident
Ali Safina wants Mahira Khan to 'up her game' when it comes to acting

Ali Safina wants Mahira Khan to 'up her game' when it comes to acting
Rani Mukherjee's 5-year-old daughter Adira approves 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Rani Mukherjee's 5-year-old daughter Adira approves 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Latest

view all