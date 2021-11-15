'Tumne hamare sath acha nahi kiya': Momin Saqib tells Australia's David Warner

— Facebook

British-Pakistani digital content creator, Momin Saqib, who is a huge Pakistan cricket fan, shared a video in which he held Australian batter David Warner accountable for defeating Pakistan in the semi-final.

Saqib's video is from the Australia vs New Zealand clash in the T20 World Cup final which shows him lamenting over the Men in Green's defeat in the semi-final.

In the video, Saqib could be seen pointing towards Warner, who had his back towards the audience as he was fielding for his team.

"Tum ne hamare sath acha nahi kiya (you did not do us any good)", Saquid told the player as he wailed in sorrow.

The video's caption said: "Warner why did you do this?"



The World Cup campaign had ended in heartbreak for Pakistan as Australia won by 5 wickets in the major match which decided the fates of each of the teams for the T20 World Cup.