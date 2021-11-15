 
sports
Monday Nov 15 2021
Shoaib Akhtar finds Aussies' way of celebration 'a little disgusting'

Monday Nov 15, 2021

After Australia lifted the T20 World Cup trophy for the first time in their T20 cricket history, a video of the overjoyed Aussie players celebrating their maiden win in their dressing room started making rounds on social media.

Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets in the Men's T20 World Cup final on Sunday in Dubai.

The video was Tweeted by the ICC on Monday, which showed the Australians enjoying their victorious campaign, with wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis whipping out the 'shoey' amid celebrations in the dressing room.

Today, Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar shared the same video on his Instagram account, seemingly asking for people's opinions on the Australians' way of celebration.

"A little disgusting way of celebration no?" said the caption.

In the video, the pair, Wade and Stoinis, could be seen getting up from the floor after posing for a photograph and Wade then proceeds to take off his shoe, pour a drink into it and gulp it down.

Stoinis then stepped forward and took the shoe from Wade’s hand and did the same.

The video garnered mixed reactions from the audience but what may seem to most as a bizarre way to celebrate, the 'shoey' or drinking from shoes is actually a popular Australian tradition to celebrate.

Popularised by F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, it is something the Australian driver does every time he gets on the podium.

