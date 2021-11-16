 
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu spend gala time at National Park with daughter: See pics

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu spend gala time at National Park with daughter: See pics
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu spend gala time at National Park with daughter: See pics

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, together with their daughter, shared photographs of their Jungle Safari adventure in Tadoba National Park on Tuesday.

The charming family appeared bright and cheerful in the photos and videos after witnessing many tigers on their tiger spotting expedition.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared photos from the trip and captioned the pictures with “Don't ask did you see a tiger? Ask how many?”,

Not only that, but Soha also shared a pug mark photo and a regal view of a gorgeous tiger beside an adorable family photo.

The actress, 43, also posted a clip from her fun Safari in a second post. Her Instagram followers flocked to the photo in droves, sharing their joy at spotting the tigers.

Moreover, she also added a story just before the safari, requesting good luck in spotting tigers from her well-wishers “Safari time. Wish us luck seeing a tiger or two,” the caption read.

Check the post here:


Soha also shared a photo of herself and her daughter Inaaya, dressed in a stylish jungle safari suit. Inaaya, on the other hand, looked cute in her small pigtails and a hoodie with 'Inaaya embroidered on the back.'


