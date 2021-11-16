Imran Khan-led govt will not complete its tenure: Asif Zardari

"Those who 'brought' Prime Minister Imran Khan are now admitting they committed a mistake," says Asif Zardari.

"Maryam Nawaz is like my daughter, I will not speak about her petition," he says.

The IHC has given a two-week deadline for arguments.

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said Imran Khan's government would not complete its five-year tenure.



"Those who brought Prime Minister Imran Khan are now admitting that they committed a mistake," said the former president, adding that they are now figuring out how to undo that mistake.

"Only Allah knows best how they can fix this mistake," Zardari said while speaking to reporters during his appearance at an accountability court.

Replying to a question about ex-chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim's affidavit, the former president said: "We have already seen this. Justice Qayyum had a tape with Saif-ur-Rehman and some friends as well."



When asked a question relating to Maryam Nawaz's petition, Zardari said he would not talk about it as "Maryam Nawaz is like a daughter to me."

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq heard the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) appeal against Zardari's gold reference and Ursus tractors deal.



The NAB prosecutor, in two references against the former president, sought a month's time to prepare his arguments on his appeals pending since 2014.

The IHC approved a two-week deadline for the NAB prosecutor to finalise his arguments, warning NAB that if it fails to prepare arguments by that time, then the court will decide on the existing record available with it.

