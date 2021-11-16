 
Showbiz
Katrina Kaif kick-starts her dress trials for wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Insider

Katrina Kaif is set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal at Jaipur in December and meanwhile, the bride-to-be has started her trials for her wedding outfit in Mumbai as per reports.

Bollywood rumoured couple seems to be in full wedding mode as Katrina has been trying out various outfits for the wedding event at a friend’s apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, revealed by the source close to the bride.

“Every small detail is being shared on her personal WhatsApp group and outfit images and references are being discussed,” the friend told IndiaToday.

It is speculated that Vicky has found a dream house for her ladylove Katrina kaif and the duo will shift to a plush apartment in Mumbai.

However, the loving couple has not made an official announcement as of now.

