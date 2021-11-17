Pakistan condemns restrictions imposed on Friday prayers in India

Pakistan Foreign Office.

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the restrictions imposed by the BJP’s Haryana government on offering Friday prayers by Muslims at several places in the state, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO said it is deeply concerned over continued vandalization of mosques and attacks against prayer places of Muslims by Sangh Parivar extremists with the complicity of BJP ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

In another act of sacrilege of Muslim religious places, radical Hindu groups reportedly dumped cow dung at several places of Friday prayers.

“The senseless attacks against Muslims and their places of worship, houses and businesses are continuing in Tripura as well despite international concern,” the Foreign Office added.

The BJP ruled states have arrested hundreds of individuals including well-known advocates and journalists under draconian laws such as Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for raising a voice against gross and systematic human rights violations of minorities, particularly Muslims.



In the state of Maharashtra, violent attacks were unleashed against Muslims’ shops, mosques and shrines by radical activists of BJP and its affiliated groups including Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

The FO called on the international community, particularly the United Nations and relevant international human rights and humanitarian organizations to fulfill their responsibilities to stop the rising Islamophobia and violent attacks against minorities particularly Muslims in India and ensure their safety, security and well-being and the protection of their places of worship.