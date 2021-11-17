Vir Das booked for alleged use of derogatory language against India

Vir Das gets accused of using disrespectful remarks against India

A complaint was filed against Indian comedian Vir Das at Tilak Marg Police Station for alleged use of derogatory remarks against Indian after a video got viral during his performance in the US.

Das landed in a trouble and netizens bashed him for insulting India in the clip in which he purportedly remarked that he comes from ‘two Indias’, one where Indian men worship women during the day and another where they gang-rape them at night.

Responding to the allegation, the comedian issued a clarification and stated that one must not be fooled by the edited snippets.

He shared, “There has been a sizeable reaction to a video I posted on YouTube. The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has a light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret.

"The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for the country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. THAT'S the point of the video and the reason for the applause," the statement added.



