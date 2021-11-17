 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Vir Das booked for alleged use of derogatory language against India

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Vir Das gets accused of using disrespectful remarks against India
Vir Das gets accused of using disrespectful remarks against India

A complaint was filed against Indian comedian Vir Das at Tilak Marg Police Station for alleged use of derogatory remarks against Indian after a video got viral during his performance in the US.

Das landed in a trouble and netizens bashed him for insulting India in the clip in which he purportedly remarked that he comes from ‘two Indias’, one where Indian men worship women during the day and another where they gang-rape them at night.

Responding to the allegation, the comedian issued a clarification and stated that one must not be fooled by the edited snippets.

He shared, “There has been a sizeable reaction to a video I posted on YouTube. The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has a light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. 

"The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for the country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. THAT'S the point of the video and the reason for the applause," the statement added. 


More From Showbiz:

SSR's ex Ankita Lokhande kick-starts wedding festivities with bachelorette party

SSR's ex Ankita Lokhande kick-starts wedding festivities with bachelorette party

Kangana Ranaut shares a BTS from 'Tiku Weds Sheru' as she does 'most gratifying' work

Kangana Ranaut shares a BTS from 'Tiku Weds Sheru' as she does 'most gratifying' work

Karan Johar teases Dharma’s ‘first ever action franchise film’

Karan Johar teases Dharma’s ‘first ever action franchise film’
Dharmendra responds to Salman Khan calling him ‘most beautiful man’

Dharmendra responds to Salman Khan calling him ‘most beautiful man’
Salman Khan to help govt combat vaccine hesitation in Muslim-dominated areas

Salman Khan to help govt combat vaccine hesitation in Muslim-dominated areas
Umro Ayyar: Usman Mukhtar revives the Persian legend of magic, adventure

Umro Ayyar: Usman Mukhtar revives the Persian legend of magic, adventure
'Momin is imprinted on my mind': Faysal Quraishi talks about new 7th Sky project

'Momin is imprinted on my mind': Faysal Quraishi talks about new 7th Sky project
Aishwarya Rai shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Aaradhya
'I pretend to be Sumbul on phone with mother': Bushra Ansari speaks on dealing with death of sister

'I pretend to be Sumbul on phone with mother': Bushra Ansari speaks on dealing with death of sister
Akcent takes the 'magic' of Hunza all in: 'Paradise on earth'

Akcent takes the 'magic' of Hunza all in: 'Paradise on earth'
Nora Fatehi reveals her 'Kusu Kusu' outfit almost choked her, left horrifying marks

Nora Fatehi reveals her 'Kusu Kusu' outfit almost choked her, left horrifying marks
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Aaradhya's birthday in Maldives: See Photos

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Aaradhya's birthday in Maldives: See Photos

Latest

view all