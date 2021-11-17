SSR's ex Ankita Lokhande kick-starts wedding festivities with bachelorette party

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain next month

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain next month and kicked off her wedding festivities with a fun-filled bachelorette party on Tuesday, reported The Hindustan Times.

Lokhande, who previously dated the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, made the most of the first event leading up to her December wedding to Jain, with a flurry of her close friends in attendance.





Those present at the party included fellow actors Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur, Srishty Rode, Mahhi Vij, and Aparna Dixit among others.

The bride-squad also made sure to share ample pictures and videos from the night where Ankita was seen in a wine-coloured dress.





She was also seen cutting a cake that said ‘bride-to-be’ as emotional wedding-themed songs played in the background.