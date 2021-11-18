Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming movie release date is out

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming movie has finally got a release date. The duo is all set to share screen space for the first time in the yet-untitled movie, reported by E-Times.

The stars are already making fans swoon over their pairing in Luv Ranjhan’s next as the makers released an official statement that reads, “Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to release in cinemas on Republic Day, 26th January 2023!”

In addition to Ranbir and Shraddha in the key roles, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor will play Ranbir's parents in this film.

E-Times had also exclusively revealed that Arjun Kapoor had persuaded his dad to take up this acting profession.

Interestingly, this movie will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter.

The filmmakers are currently in Delhi wrapping up the film's final shots. The movie is produced by Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.