 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming movie release date is out
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming movie release date is out

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming movie has finally got a release date. The duo is all set to share screen space for the first time in the yet-untitled movie, reported by E-Times.

The stars are already making fans swoon over their pairing in Luv Ranjhan’s next as the makers released an official statement that reads, “Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to release in cinemas on Republic Day, 26th January 2023!”

In addition to Ranbir and Shraddha in the key roles, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor will play Ranbir's parents in this film.

E-Times had also exclusively revealed that Arjun Kapoor had persuaded his dad to take up this acting profession.

Interestingly, this movie will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter.

The filmmakers are currently in Delhi wrapping up the film's final shots. The movie is produced by Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

More From Showbiz:

Mathira discusses 'mental slavery' in marriage, draws from personal experience

Mathira discusses 'mental slavery' in marriage, draws from personal experience
Shah Rukh Khan contemplating return to acting projects after Aryan Khan case

Shah Rukh Khan contemplating return to acting projects after Aryan Khan case
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s new home has a separate room for late dad Rishi

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s new home has a separate room for late dad Rishi
Hamza Ali Abbasi dubs Naimal Khawar Khan 'most caring' mother, wife on birthday

Hamza Ali Abbasi dubs Naimal Khawar Khan 'most caring' mother, wife on birthday
'Sooryavanshi' is promoting 'Islamophobia': Mehwish Hayat

'Sooryavanshi' is promoting 'Islamophobia': Mehwish Hayat
Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough welcome twins: 'Lots of love and light'

Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough welcome twins: 'Lots of love and light'
Kareena Kapoor enjoys the 'sweater weather' in Pataudi Palace

Kareena Kapoor enjoys the 'sweater weather' in Pataudi Palace
Rohit Shetty responds to Raveena vs. Katrina debate for Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Rohit Shetty responds to Raveena vs. Katrina debate for Tip Tip Barsa Pani
Aayush Sharma fears Salman Khan will be mocked for nepotism if 'Antim' fails

Aayush Sharma fears Salman Khan will be mocked for nepotism if 'Antim' fails
Salman Khan wins hearts with video of feeding monkeys

Salman Khan wins hearts with video of feeding monkeys
'No joke': Indian comedian Vir Das under nationalist fire

'No joke': Indian comedian Vir Das under nationalist fire
SSR's ex Ankita Lokhande kick-starts wedding festivities with bachelorette party

SSR's ex Ankita Lokhande kick-starts wedding festivities with bachelorette party

Latest

view all