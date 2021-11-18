Shah Rukh Khan contemplating return to acting projects after Aryan Khan case

Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to work from December onward after a harrowing battle with his son Aryan Khan’s custody case.

A source close to the family told India Today that the actor is considering slowly but surely returning to work after putting a sudden pause on all his commitments.

"SRK is contemplating starting his work from December, which includes film shoots, narrations, endorsement discussions, and more," the source said.

It is pertinent to mention that the megastar was shooting for Lion and was scheduled to leave for Spain to shoot Pathan with Deepika Padukone.

Aryan was arrested over a drug bust on a Mumbai cruise ship after which his bail plea faced multiple rejections until the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 30.