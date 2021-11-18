 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan contemplating return to acting projects after Aryan Khan case

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan contemplating return to acting projects after Aryan Khan case

Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to work from December onward after a harrowing battle with his son Aryan Khan’s custody case.

A source close to the family told India Today that the actor is considering slowly but surely returning to work after putting a sudden pause on all his commitments.

"SRK is contemplating starting his work from December, which includes film shoots, narrations, endorsement discussions, and more," the source said.

It is pertinent to mention that the megastar was shooting for Lion and was scheduled to leave for Spain to shoot Pathan with Deepika Padukone.

Aryan was arrested over a drug bust on a Mumbai cruise ship after which his bail plea faced multiple rejections until the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 30.  

More From Showbiz:

Hamza Ali Abbasi dubs Naimal Khawar Khan 'most caring' mother, wife on birthday

Hamza Ali Abbasi dubs Naimal Khawar Khan 'most caring' mother, wife on birthday
'Sooryavanshi' is promoting 'Islamophobia': Mehwish Hayat

'Sooryavanshi' is promoting 'Islamophobia': Mehwish Hayat
Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough welcome twins: 'Lots of love and light'

Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough welcome twins: 'Lots of love and light'
Kareena Kapoor enjoys the 'sweater weather' in Pataudi Palace

Kareena Kapoor enjoys the 'sweater weather' in Pataudi Palace
Rohit Shetty responds to Raveena vs. Katrina debate for Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Rohit Shetty responds to Raveena vs. Katrina debate for Tip Tip Barsa Pani
Aayush Sharma fears Salman Khan will be mocked for nepotism if 'Antim' fails

Aayush Sharma fears Salman Khan will be mocked for nepotism if 'Antim' fails
Salman Khan wins hearts with video of feeding monkeys

Salman Khan wins hearts with video of feeding monkeys
'No joke': Indian comedian Vir Das under nationalist fire

'No joke': Indian comedian Vir Das under nationalist fire
SSR's ex Ankita Lokhande kick-starts wedding festivities with bachelorette party

SSR's ex Ankita Lokhande kick-starts wedding festivities with bachelorette party

Kartik Aaryan says cruel remarks have great impact on his family

Kartik Aaryan says cruel remarks have great impact on his family
Kangana Ranaut shares a BTS from 'Tiku Weds Sheru' as she does 'most gratifying' work

Kangana Ranaut shares a BTS from 'Tiku Weds Sheru' as she does 'most gratifying' work

Karan Johar teases Dharma’s ‘first ever action franchise film’

Karan Johar teases Dharma’s ‘first ever action franchise film’

Latest

view all