Thursday Nov 18 2021
Will Katrina Kaif change her last name in ‘Tiger 3’credits post wedding?

Will Katrina Kaif change her last name in ‘Tiger 3’credits post-wedding?
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot in December and the bride might change her name after her wedding according to sources revealed by IndiaToday.

Since the bride has started her wedding outfit trials and Vicky Kaushal has finalized a plush home it is speculated that Kat can use her husband's last name in Tiger 3 posters.

During a meeting on the sets of Katrina's next, Tiger 3, the source told the media outlet that Katrina's initials are KK, her friends humoured her into embracing the Kaushal surname, that is, KKK - Katrina Kaif Kaushal - post shaadi.

"The decision purely lies with her. However, if she does decide to change her name, then the makers of Tiger 3 will credit her as Katrina Kaif Kaushal on the posters", added the source.

For those unversed, Kareena and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to use their husbands' last names on the professional front.

