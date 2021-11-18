 
Thursday Nov 18 2021
Alia Bhatt’s new winter style takes internet by storm: pics

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Alia Bhatt was papped as she stepped out in the city flaunting her winter tie-dye sweatshirt on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old actress wore a colorful tie-dye sweatshirt with purple colour jeggings. She paired the outfits with sports shoes that made her more captivating.

Not only did the actress' sports shoes contribute to her outfit, but her no make-up look with flawless skin added more to her beauty.

She also left her hair open and posed for the shutterbugs too and the actress even waved at them.

The actress is truly a diva and never fails to win hearts with her epic fashion style.

The star's next movie is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumba and the trailer was highly appreciated by the fans. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn in a cameo.

