 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush Sharma shared a loved-up photo with Arpita to wish her on their wedding anniversary.

He said, “Happy Anniversary Love @arpitakhansharma .. Cant believe it’s already 7 years since god blessed me with a partner like you.”

The actor continued, “Can’t believe you’ve managed to survive my bad jokes and stupid conversations. Super proud of you.”

“PS - with each passing year my humour is going to get worse. Be ready,” Sharma further said.

Arpita also took to the Facebook-owned app and posted PDA-filled photos on their big day.

Arpita and Aayush tied the knot on November 18, 2014 and they share two children son Ahil and daughter Ayat together.

More From Showbiz:

Javed Akhtar responds to Kangana Ranaut’s comment on ‘freedom’

Javed Akhtar responds to Kangana Ranaut’s comment on ‘freedom’
Never thought I fit into heroine category, says Rani Mukerji

Never thought I fit into heroine category, says Rani Mukerji
Madhuri Dixit lauds son for donating hair to cancer charity

Madhuri Dixit lauds son for donating hair to cancer charity
Alia Bhatt’s new winter style takes internet by storm: pics

Alia Bhatt’s new winter style takes internet by storm: pics
Will Katrina Kaif change her last name in ‘Tiger 3’credits post wedding?

Will Katrina Kaif change her last name in ‘Tiger 3’credits post wedding?
Mathira discusses 'mental slavery' in marriage, draws from personal experience

Mathira discusses 'mental slavery' in marriage, draws from personal experience
Shah Rukh Khan contemplating return to acting projects after Aryan Khan case

Shah Rukh Khan contemplating return to acting projects after Aryan Khan case
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s new home has a separate room for late dad Rishi

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s new home has a separate room for late dad Rishi
Hamza Ali Abbasi dubs Naimal Khawar Khan 'most caring' mother, wife on birthday

Hamza Ali Abbasi dubs Naimal Khawar Khan 'most caring' mother, wife on birthday
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside
'Sooryavanshi' is promoting 'Islamophobia': Mehwish Hayat

'Sooryavanshi' is promoting 'Islamophobia': Mehwish Hayat
Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough welcome twins: 'Lots of love and light'

Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough welcome twins: 'Lots of love and light'

Latest

view all