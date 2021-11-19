Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma welcomes baby girl

The German model turned actor announced the arrival of her baby girl on Friday

Evelyn Sharma of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame welcomed her first child, daughter Ava Rania Bhindi, with husband Tushaan Bhindi recently.

The German model turned actor announced the arrival of her baby girl on Friday, sharing a heartwarming picture of Ava tied to her in a baby sling on her Instagram.

“The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi,” Evelyn captioned the post, tagging the Instagram account that she has created for Ava.





The first post on Ava’s Instagram shows her in the arms of a man, possible father Tushaan, as she heads out of the hospital. “Thanks, team! Off to first adventures..." reads the caption.

Evelyn first announced her pregnancy in July with an Instagram post of her showing off her baby bump with the caption, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms.”