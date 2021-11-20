Court extends Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in money laundering case till Dec 11

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: file

LAHORE: A banking court in Lahore Saturday extended the pre-arrest bails of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till December 11 in a money laundering case.

At the outset of the hearing, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif told the court that he has "nothing to do with" Ramzan Sugar Mills as it was owned by his father.

"My children’s sugar mills suffered billions of losses because of me,” he added.

The PML-N leader told the court that NAB was also hearing the same case.



Responding to his comments, the judge told Shehbaz Sharif that the bench has noted down his points.

Meanwhile, the banking court judge ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to present the incomplete challan against Shehbaz and others nominated in the money laundering case at the next hearing.

FIA will be given no more time for submitting the challan against the suspects in the money laundering case, the judge remarked.

Later, the judge adjourned the hearing till December 11.