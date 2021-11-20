 
Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam becomes highest T20 scorer from Pakistan

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. -AFP

Skipper Babar Azam on Saturday became the highest T20 scorer from Pakistan, moving past Mohammad Hafeez who has scored 2,514 runs from 108 innings.

The Pakistani skipper who has been in sublime form this year has scored 2,515 runs from just 64 innings.

Babar could only score 1 run in the second T20 match against Bangladesh but that was enough to make him the highest T20 scorer from Pakistan.

The No 1 T20 batter achieved the milestone with an average of 47.43 and a strike rate of 129.78. He has scored one century and 24 half-centuries.

In the ongoing calendar year, he has scored 834 runs in 22 innings.


