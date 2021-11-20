 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advanis upcoming movie release date is out
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie release date is out

Varun Dhawan and the cast of the Jug Jugg Jeeyo have finally revealed the release date of the film on Twitter which is set to hit the theaters on June 24, 2022.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are all set to share screen space for the first time and the fans are already swooning over their pairing.

In addition to Varun and Kiara in the key roles, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor could also be seen in the pivotal roles.

Varun Dhavan and Anil Kapoor took to their Twitter handles and shared the news with the fans.

"Family is everything. Come celebrate with us and with #JugJugJeeyo! Coming to take over the cinemas near you on 24th June 2022 (sic)." Varun Dhawan captioned it.


Anil Kapoor also tweeted, "Join us as we celebrate...FAMILY! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas near you on 24th June 2022 (sic)."


More From Showbiz:

Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2'

Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2'
Minal Khan gets PDA-filled birthday wish from Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See Photo

Minal Khan gets PDA-filled birthday wish from Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See Photo
Priyanka Chopra sends love to Sushmita Sen on birthday with throwback post

Priyanka Chopra sends love to Sushmita Sen on birthday with throwback post
Iqra Aziz highlights husband Yasir Hussain's 'growth' and 'love' on Men's Day

Iqra Aziz highlights husband Yasir Hussain's 'growth' and 'love' on Men's Day
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ release date officially postponed

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ release date officially postponed
Kareena Kapoor shares unseen snap of Taimur dripping with confidence: See Photo

Kareena Kapoor shares unseen snap of Taimur dripping with confidence: See Photo
Inside Aiman, Minal Khan's midnight birthday surprise arranged by hubbies

Inside Aiman, Minal Khan's midnight birthday surprise arranged by hubbies
When Salman Khan dismissed Aayush Sharma for visiting without sister Arpita

When Salman Khan dismissed Aayush Sharma for visiting without sister Arpita
Rani Mukherjee says her 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' costumes have been picked by Adira

Rani Mukherjee says her 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' costumes have been picked by Adira
Ayeza Khan seeks honest opinion over her new hairstyle

Ayeza Khan seeks honest opinion over her new hairstyle
Janhvi Kapoor looks cute as she walks the LA streets, see pics

Janhvi Kapoor looks cute as she walks the LA streets, see pics
Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan's sister on wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan's sister on wedding anniversary

Latest

view all