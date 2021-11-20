Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie release date is out

Varun Dhawan and the cast of the Jug Jugg Jeeyo have finally revealed the release date of the film on Twitter which is set to hit the theaters on June 24, 2022.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are all set to share screen space for the first time and the fans are already swooning over their pairing.

In addition to Varun and Kiara in the key roles, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor could also be seen in the pivotal roles.

Varun Dhavan and Anil Kapoor took to their Twitter handles and shared the news with the fans.

"Family is everything. Come celebrate with us and with #JugJugJeeyo! Coming to take over the cinemas near you on 24th June 2022 (sic)." Varun Dhawan captioned it.





Anil Kapoor also tweeted, "Join us as we celebrate...FAMILY! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas near you on 24th June 2022 (sic)."



