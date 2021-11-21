 
Sunday Nov 21 2021
Sam Asghari wants 'the biggest wedding in the world' with Britney Spears

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Sam Asghari wants 'the biggest wedding in the world' with Britney Spears

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari cannot wait to get married to his ladylove!

The actor spoke with ET's Lauren Zima on Thursday at the red carpet premiere of House of Gucci in Los Angeles and updated fans about his pop star beau's adjustment to newfound freedom after conservatorship termination.

"She's doing great, I'm great, this is the happiest time of our lives," Asghari said, "We're just enjoying it!"

Talking about the much-awaited wedding, Sam gushed that it will be happening "sooner or later" and that Britney is in charge of all the preparations.

"It's up to her. She's wearing the pants now!" said Sam.

But the actor admitted that he 'wants the biggest wedding in the world!"

He added that he positive sharing, "From here on out, its amazing. It's heaven."

Spears and Asghari, meanwhile, got engaged in September. The couple started dating in 2016.

