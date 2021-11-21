Hema Malini wins Indian Film Personality of the year

Hema Malini has been bestowed with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India on November 21.

The actress-turned-politician expressed her gratitude by saying that it’s been a long journey of struggles over the years.

While talking to ANI after receiving the award today, the Dream Girl actress said, "It's a fruit of my labour over the years. As an MP also, I do various works of Mathura. So that also creates an impact on the audience as earlier I was a dancer, film artist, and now an MP."

The opening ceremony of the film festival was also attended by renowned personalities including filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Salman Khan.

For those unversed, the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) commenced on November 20. It will be held through November 28th. The film festival, which began in 1952, is conducted every year to honour the best in world cinema.

