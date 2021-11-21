NAB used by kleptocrats to change loyalties and save themselves: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference, in Lahore, on November 21, 2021. — YouTube/Samaa

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday denounced the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), terming it a tool with which kleptocrats "change loyalties and save themselves".



"I am all for accountability — if you want accountability. NAB is not accountability. NAB is whatever it is — it is political engineering, it is manipulating politics, it is punishing people without convicting them," he remarked, while addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference.

The PML-N stalwart went on to say NAB is about "victimisation" — not that of an individual, or a group of individuals, or even a political party. "The entity paying the price today are the people of Pakistan," he elaborated.







