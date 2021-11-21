Ananya Panday goes horse riding with co-star Vijay Deverakonda, pics

Fun-loving young actress Ananya Panday who is currently on her shoot often shares glimpses of the movie set with the fans.

This time the actress took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared several pictures of her riding on a horse with co-star Vijay Deverakonda.





In the shared pictures, both of them looked excited about the adventure. In one of the pictures, we can see both Ananya and Vijay on their respective horsebacks as they look at each other and smile.

In the other picture, Ananya was spotted wearing a yellow and white tee with a hat and black pants.

The actress poses over a horse in the next photograph, wearing a purple hoodie over light blue denim



Sharing these pictures Ananya wrote, “Yay or neigh."

Meanwhile, fans dropped heart emoticons and filled the comment section with comments.

One of the fans wrote, “oh wow”.

Sharing these pictures Ananya wrote, “Yay or neigh.”





