 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Ananya Panday goes horse riding with co-star Vijay Deverakonda, pics

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Ananya Panday goes horse riding with co-star Vijay Deverakonda, pics
Ananya Panday goes horse riding with co-star Vijay Deverakonda, pics

Fun-loving young actress Ananya Panday who is currently on her shoot often shares glimpses of the movie set with the fans.

This time the actress took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared several pictures of her riding on a horse with co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

Ananya Panday goes horse riding with co-star Vijay Deverakonda, pics


In the shared pictures, both of them looked excited about the adventure. In one of the pictures, we can see both Ananya and Vijay on their respective horsebacks as they look at each other and smile.

In the other picture, Ananya was spotted wearing a yellow and white tee with a hat and black pants.

The actress poses over a horse in the next photograph, wearing a purple hoodie over light blue denim

Sharing these pictures Ananya wrote, “Yay or neigh."

Meanwhile, fans dropped heart emoticons and filled the comment section with comments.

One of the fans wrote, “oh wow”.

Sharing these pictures Ananya wrote, “Yay or neigh.”


More From Showbiz:

Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan spend ‘memorable’ Sunday together

Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan spend ‘memorable’ Sunday together

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa host glamorous pajama party post wedding

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa host glamorous pajama party post wedding
Aryan Khan’s high court bail order says no evidence to suggest drug conspiracy

Aryan Khan’s high court bail order says no evidence to suggest drug conspiracy
Hema Malini wins Indian Film Personality of the year

Hema Malini wins Indian Film Personality of the year
Viral: Alia Bhatt dances to 'Chhalka Chhalka Re' on BFF Anushka Ranjan's sangeet

Viral: Alia Bhatt dances to 'Chhalka Chhalka Re' on BFF Anushka Ranjan's sangeet
Legendary folk singer Gurmeet Bawa dies at age of 77

Legendary folk singer Gurmeet Bawa dies at age of 77
Arijit Singh inquires 'why has Pakistani music been banned in India?'

Arijit Singh inquires 'why has Pakistani music been banned in India?'
Watch: Muneeb Butt gives parenting advice to Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Watch: Muneeb Butt gives parenting advice to Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Ayesha Omar swims around turtles in Tanzania: Watch Video

Ayesha Omar swims around turtles in Tanzania: Watch Video
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside
Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2'

Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2'
Minal Khan gets PDA-filled birthday wish from Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See Photo

Minal Khan gets PDA-filled birthday wish from Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See Photo

Latest

view all