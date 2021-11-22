PTI forms committee to decide tickets for LG polls in Punjab

PTI has formed a committee to furnish proposals on the distribution of tickets and the selection of candidates in Punjab.

ISLAMABAD: PTI has formed a consultative committee to decide tickets for the upcoming local government elections in Punjab.

Well-placed sources said that the committee on local body elections has been formed on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, The News reported.

The committee comprised PTI chief organiser Saifullah Niazi, Secretary-General Amir Mehmood Kiani and Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Mian Mehmoodur Rashid. The committee would also consult regional presidents of the PTI.



The panel would furnish proposals on the distribution of tickets and the selection of candidates. It will also give suggestions on seat adjustments with like-minded parties.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan directed Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed to hold Local Bodies elections in Punjab early and to complete all arrangements and legal proceedings in this regard.

The directives were issued by the prime minister during his meeting with the provincial minister who called on him at the Prime Minister’s House here on Sunday.

The meeting discussed the holding of Local Bodies elections in Punjab and other issues of national interest.

The premier also instructed to get the Punjab Local Government Act 2021 passed by the Punjab Assembly soon.

On this occasion, Mian Mahmood gave a detailed briefing to the PM regarding the preparations for the Local Bodies elections and also apprised him about the salient features of the Local Government Act 2021.

He said that the Local Government Act has been drafted in line with the vision of the prime minister. The purpose of this act is to ensure the devolution of power to the lower level and this will make the local bodies more empowered. An effective system of local government will solve the problems of the people at their doorstep.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed to hold events related to Insaf Health Card and Ehsas programme.