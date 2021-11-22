Babil Khan is late father Irrfan Khan’s biggest fan in latest video

Babil on Monday shared a small video of himself his father's 2017 Netflix show 'Tokyo Trial'

Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, is still his father’s biggest cheerleader as proven by his latest Instagram post.

The young Babil took took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartwarming, albeit small, video of himself his father in the 2017 Netflix show Tokyo Trial in which he portrayed Radhabinod Pal.

Babil is seen falling to the ground and raising his hands up in respect as his father is introduced in the show, captioning the video, “Some things just never get old eh?”

His reaction was echoed in the comments section, where people lauded Irrfan’s acting skills. “The way this man stood out no one other can,” wrote one user.

Irrfan passed away in April 2020 after a prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumour.