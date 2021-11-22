PM Imran Khan directs party spokespersons to highlight PML-N's past: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Digital Media Development Programme in Islamabad, on September 24, 2021. — PID/File

PM says people should be aware of how PML-N "attacked" judges in past.

"They are a mafia which pressurises judges to take decisions in their favour."

Premier vows to hold next elections via electronic voting machines.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed PTI's spokespersons to highlight the past of PML-N and tell the people how the party had "attacked" judges, sources said Monday.

The directives come after former chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamin had alleged that ex-CJP Saqib Nisar "had given instructions to keep former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in jail till the general elections in 2018," a claim which ex-chief justice completely denied.

Later, an audio clip allegedly featuring Nisar was leaked in which a man could be heard saying that "Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz would have to be punished to make space for Imran Khan in politics."

In the audio clip, the man could allegedly be heard saying that "even though there are no cases against Maryam Nawaz, she would still have to be punished."

The prime minister, addressing a meeting of party spokespersons, said: "They are a mafia which pressurises judges to take decisions in their favour [...] they will not be allowed to use such tactics."



The government respects the institutions and will stand by them, the prime minister vowed, as he mentioned that the "mafia had attacked" judges in the past.

EVMs, issues of overseas Pakistanis



Expressing his resolve to hold the next general elections via electronic voting machines (EVMs), the prime minister directed the party spokespersons to take the nation into confidence over the matter, sources said.

"We will hold the next elections via voting machines [...] the hindrances in the way of overseas Pakistanis' voting should be removed," the prime minister said.

PM Imran Khan directed government officials to resolve the issues pertaining to overseas Pakistanis' National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and passports.

"The government will fulfil its promise made to overseas Pakistanis," he said.

The government had, last week, passed 33 bills in a joint sitting of the Parliament, with the Opposition rejecting the legislation, saying that the treasury benches had bulldozed the bills.

Among the bills passed, the most crucial were amendments to the Elections Act, 2017, allowing the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in general elections.

On inflation, he said that the nation should be taken into confidence over the matter, as inflation was a global issue.