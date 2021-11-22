Former CJP Saqib Nisar denies authenticity of audio clip attributed to him

The former chief justice of Pakistan, Justice (retired) Saqib Nisar, on Sunday has denied the authenticity of the audio clip attributed to him.



Recently, an audio clip allegedly featuring Nisar was leaked in which a man could be heard saying that in order to make space for Imran Khan in politics, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz would have to be punished.

In the audio clip, the man could also be allegedly heard saying that "even though there are no cases against Maryam Nawaz, she would still have to be punished."

Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, Nisar refused to accept that it was his voice, saying that the "audio clip is being falsely associated with him."

When asked if he would take legal action against the audio clip being associated with him, Nisar said he is thinking about "which legal option to go with."



When the video was initially leaked, Nisar had said that the report was "contrary to facts" and had categorically denied that he had ever directed any of his subordinate judges in connection with any judicial order whether it pertained to Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, or anyone else.

'Saqib Nisar directed not to release Nawaz, Maryam before 2018 elections', claims former CJ Gilgit-Baltistan

It should be noted that on November 15, ex-chief justice of the Gilgit-Baltistan apex court had levelled serious allegations against Nisar, stating in a notarised affidavit that he had been witness to the then CJP Nisar’s direction to a high court judge not to release Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before the 2018 general elections.

“Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must remain in jail until the general elections are over. On assurances from the other side, he (Saqib Nisar) became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea,” this is what is said in the affidavit of the former top judge of GB talking about the then top judge of Pakistan.

According to the document, Shamim’s statement was given under oath before the Oath Commissioner on November 10, 2021. The affidavit, duly notarized, contains the signature of the ex-CJ of Gilgit Baltistan as well as an image of his NIC card. The notary public stamped the affidavit and recorded that it was “sworn under oath Before me” on Nov 10, 2021.

Both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were convicted by an accountability court in a graft case before the July 25, 2018, general elections. Their lawyers had moved the court for suspension of the conviction but the case after initial hearings was postponed till last week of July.

Rana Shamim had initially confirmed the content of the affidavit read to him on a WhatsApp call by this correspondent. Then he said that he could not hear this scribe clearly. He was called back immediately but his WhatsApp was found turned off. He also did not pick up regular calls, repeatedly made to him. Later, his mobile phone was also found turned off. After a break of a few hours, the former top judge of GB sent a mobile message to this correspondent from another number confirming the content of the statement.