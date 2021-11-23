 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi reacts to his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s former girlfriend Harleen Sethi seemingly reacted to his rumoured wedding with diva Katrina Kaif by dancing to her Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Harleen set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves on Katrina Kaif’s freshly-released song from Sooryavanshi.

Amid Vicky and Katrina’s wedding rumours, the Raazi actor's ex-ladylove turned to Instagram and shared her dance video.

She posted the video with caption, “Everythin that challenges me makes me feel alive!!”

“4 hours of rehearsal+ a totally new form of dance (Belly Dancing is tough & very technical)+ new teacher @sanjanamuthreja who took up this fight to train & teach me this routine in a day= Tip Tip Barsa Paani.”

“P.S: Inspired by bin mausam barsaat in Mumbai,” she concluded with hashtags Tip Tip Barsa Pani and belly dance.

Harleen and Vicky dated for quite some time and parted ways in early 2019.

More From Showbiz:

'Khaani' pair Feroze Khan, Sana Javed return for Geo TV's 'Ay Musht e Khaak'

'Khaani' pair Feroze Khan, Sana Javed return for Geo TV's 'Ay Musht e Khaak'
Naveed Raza details Alizeh Shah's 'disrespectful' behaviour towards Yasir Nawaz

Naveed Raza details Alizeh Shah's 'disrespectful' behaviour towards Yasir Nawaz
Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in these 'Khel Khel Mein' promotional snaps

Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in these 'Khel Khel Mein' promotional snaps
Ali Zafar leaves Mrunal Thakur starstruck in Doha, sings 'Jhoom' for the actor

Ali Zafar leaves Mrunal Thakur starstruck in Doha, sings 'Jhoom' for the actor
Adnan Siddiqui recalls three decades of being 'wedded' to television

Adnan Siddiqui recalls three decades of being 'wedded' to television
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram photobombs Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's photo like nobody's business

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram photobombs Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's photo like nobody's business
Rumours of Aamir Khan's third marriage false: source

Rumours of Aamir Khan's third marriage false: source
Vicky Kaushal shares breathtaking picture amid wedding rumours: see

Vicky Kaushal shares breathtaking picture amid wedding rumours: see
Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 31st birthday

Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 31st birthday

Kajol pays tribute to Ajay Devgn on completing 30 years in Bollywood

Kajol pays tribute to Ajay Devgn on completing 30 years in Bollywood
Babil Khan is late father Irrfan Khan’s biggest fan in latest video

Babil Khan is late father Irrfan Khan’s biggest fan in latest video
Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalized

Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalized

Latest

view all