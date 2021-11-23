Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi reacts to his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s former girlfriend Harleen Sethi seemingly reacted to his rumoured wedding with diva Katrina Kaif by dancing to her Tip Tip Barsa Pani.



Harleen set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves on Katrina Kaif’s freshly-released song from Sooryavanshi.

Amid Vicky and Katrina’s wedding rumours, the Raazi actor's ex-ladylove turned to Instagram and shared her dance video.

She posted the video with caption, “Everythin that challenges me makes me feel alive!!”

“4 hours of rehearsal+ a totally new form of dance (Belly Dancing is tough & very technical)+ new teacher @sanjanamuthreja who took up this fight to train & teach me this routine in a day= Tip Tip Barsa Paani.”

“P.S: Inspired by bin mausam barsaat in Mumbai,” she concluded with hashtags Tip Tip Barsa Pani and belly dance.



Harleen and Vicky dated for quite some time and parted ways in early 2019.