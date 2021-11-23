International Emmys 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, loses to David Tennant in Best Actor category

 
The International Emmys 2021 was held in New York and Nawazuddin Siddiqui lose to David Tennant in the Best Actor category.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has become a Twitter trending topic since the awards were announced. Other Indian celebrities, such as Vir Das and Sushmita Sen, were also nominated, but European countries like France and Scotland took home the prized trophies.

On November 16th, the actor Nawazuddin posted a tweet,

“It’s always your choice that you will be remembered for and not for whether you win or lose “.#ItsJustATrial 

One of his fans retweeted his photo today, “Congratulations! So proud to have Indian contenders! Better luck next time & there will be many next times #NawazuddinSiddiqui #TikuWedsSheru


Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated for Best Actor for Serious Men, but the International Emmy went to Scottish actor David Tennant for Des.

In addition, Vir Das was beaten out in the Best Comedy category by the popular French show Call My Agent!

As for Sushmita Sen, the actress's series Aarya was nominated in the Best Drama category. However, they lost out to the Israeli production Tehran.

This was Nawazuddin's second time at the International Emmys after making noise with Sacred Games and McMafia.

The Worldwide Emmy Awards, now in their 49th year, honour the best in international television outside of the United States.

