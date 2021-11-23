 
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
Sikh community files FIR against Kangana Ranaut for hurting religious sentiments

Kangana Ranaut landed in hot waters on Tuesday when members of Sikh community filed an FIR against the star for hurting their religious sentiments.

The Bollywood actor shared a post on her Instagram account in which she wrote alleged derogatory remarks for farmers calling them ‘Khalistani’.

“Khalistani Terrorist may be arm twisting the government today.. but let’s not forget the woman prime minister had crushed them under her shoe…no matter how much suffering she caused to this nation…she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life…but did not allow the country to break into pieces…even decades after her death…they still shiver on hearing her name…they need gurus like her.” (Translated into English by Indian Express)

The FIR which has been registered by leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), claimed that the above mentioned statement of Ranaut insulted Sikh beliefs. 

