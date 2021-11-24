 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her morning with Pilates

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Kangana Ranaut is among the stars who believe in keeping a healthy life and for that she often opts for different forms of workouts.

This morning Kangana Ranaut began her day on an active note as she was seen in a pumped-up avatar and showed a victory sign to the paparazzi.

The Thalaivii star looked fresh and charged up to take on the day and the remainder of the week after her rigorous Pilates class. The bold and blunt actress is often seen doing Yoga and other workouts to keep herself fit.

In the photos, Kangana is seen waving to the paps and showing a victory sign from quite a distance amid the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic. She is seen clad in a white tee with cool pair of shades. Kangana’s hair was loosely tied up and she managed to look fresh after a mid-work workout.

Take a look:

