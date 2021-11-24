Atrangi Re trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush hint at entertaining love story

The trailer of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's much-awaited film Atrangi Re is out and the story line promises blockbuster entertainment.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, Sara shared the official trailer of her upcoming Anand L Rai film.



"Atrangi Re trailer out now Can’t wait to share these magical moments with all of you. Here’s presenting my Rinku to all my Darshaks (sic)," added Sara in a quirky caption.



Atrangi Re underlines the story of Rinku (Sara) and Vishu (Dhanush) who are forcefully married and sent off to Delhi. Akshay Kumar appears in the film with a larger than life avatar. The music of the film is given by AR Rahman.

Atrangi Re is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.