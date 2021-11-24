 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Atrangi Re trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush hint at entertaining love story

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Atrangi Re trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush hint at entertaining love story
Atrangi Re trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush hint at entertaining love story

The trailer of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's much-awaited film Atrangi Re is out and the story line promises blockbuster entertainment.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, Sara shared the official trailer of her upcoming Anand L Rai film.

"Atrangi Re trailer out now Can’t wait to share these magical moments with all of you. Here’s presenting my Rinku to all my Darshaks (sic)," added Sara in a quirky caption.

Atrangi Re underlines the story of Rinku (Sara) and Vishu (Dhanush) who are forcefully married and sent off to Delhi. Akshay Kumar appears in the film with a larger than life avatar. The music of the film is given by AR Rahman. 

Atrangi Re is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.

More From Showbiz:

Kiara Advani lauds ‘Jersey’s trailer, Shahid Kapoor reacts

Kiara Advani lauds ‘Jersey’s trailer, Shahid Kapoor reacts
Salman Khan recalls his first meeting with Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan recalls his first meeting with Aayush Sharma

Kamal Haasan recovering well post hospitalisation, says daughter Shruti

Kamal Haasan recovering well post hospitalisation, says daughter Shruti

Minal Khan turns poetic for hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in loved-up photo

Minal Khan turns poetic for hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in loved-up photo
Weightlifter Talha Talib, Ahmed Ali Akbar tease ‘surprise’

Weightlifter Talha Talib, Ahmed Ali Akbar tease ‘surprise’
Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab reacts to honourable Grammy nomination: 'Shock'

Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab reacts to honourable Grammy nomination: 'Shock'
Akshay Kumar is the ‘most uncomplicated’ actor, says 'Atrangi Re' director

Akshay Kumar is the ‘most uncomplicated’ actor, says 'Atrangi Re' director
Citadel: Priyanka Chopra shares sneak peek into her ‘wrap treat’: See Pic

Citadel: Priyanka Chopra shares sneak peek into her ‘wrap treat’: See Pic
Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her morning with Pilates

Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her morning with Pilates
Yasir Hussain marks Iqra Aziz’s birthday with homemade meal

Yasir Hussain marks Iqra Aziz’s birthday with homemade meal
Bol: Noori's music video embarks fans on his memorable journey

Bol: Noori's music video embarks fans on his memorable journey

Madhuri Dixit’s latest dance video on Meghan Trainor’s 'Me Too' goes viral

Madhuri Dixit’s latest dance video on Meghan Trainor’s 'Me Too' goes viral

Latest

view all