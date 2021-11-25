 
Ayeman Saleem lauds co-star Ayeza Khan's professionalism on set: 'I've learnt alot'

Actor Ayeman Saleem is heaping praises on co-star Ayeza Khan for her professionalism.

Speaking to Maliha Rehman in a recent interview, the Chupkay Chupkay star revealed that Ayeza is very organised on set and always knows what to do.

"I've learnt a lot from Ayeza. I've said it many times before. She is so organised. Whenever she used to walk in to the set, she knew what she is going to wear, what jewellery would go with what outfit," shared Ayeman.

The star, who is currently working on her second project titled Ibn-e-Hawa, says that she is taking inspiration from Ayeza to work harder. 

"Now MashaAllah I'm doing another project and the way I'm approaching it is completely different," she said while crediting Ayeza Khan.

