Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'

Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud

It’s already a win-win situation for Abhishek Bachchan to get appreciation from the legendary actor.

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan had said that he does not want his father’s hopes ‘to come crashing down.

Abhishek reacted to Amitabh's recent post on Instagram praising him for his jaw-dropping transformation in his forthcoming film, Bob Biswas.

Earlier, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan captioned it, "I am proud to say you are my Son! "





The actor claimed that he has been experiencing mixed emotions, including being overwhelmed and panicked.

During the interview with Mid-Day, Abhishek said, “I was bowled over and overwhelmed, and I continue to be. I’m his son and his biggest fan. To get your idol to recognise your work, to see your work is a huge compliment in itself. Let alone if you do good work and he thinks you’ve done good work."

He added, "The fact that he saw the trailer and felt the need to write something about it, is humbling. I’m panicking now because I want the film to be even better because he’s got certain hopes now, and you don’t want his hopes to come crashing down.”