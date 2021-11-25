 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan papped with family at Salim Khan's birthday party

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Salman Khan papped with family at Salim Khans birthday party
Salman Khan papped with family at Salim Khan's birthday party

Ready to get starstruck? There you go!

Salman Khan stunned his fans by posting a picture of himself holding his niece at his father’s birthday party on Instagram.

The Dabangg actor recently shared an adorable picture from his father Salim Khan’s birthday party, featuring nearly the entire Khan Family.

Wishing his father, Salim Khan on his Instagram timeline, the actor wrote,

“Happy b’day dad.”


The wish came with a photo where Salman Khan was seen holding his niece Ayat in his arms. He shared the frame with Salim Khan and mom Salma Khan. The snapshot also includes veteran actress Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, and her son Ahil, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan, and their son Ayaan.

Wishes poured in from fans in the comments section. Many also showered love on the ‘happy family’ and dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

More From Showbiz:

Swara Bhasker begins process of adopting a child, on waiting list

Swara Bhasker begins process of adopting a child, on waiting list
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week: report

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week: report
Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'

Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'
Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'

Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan lauds web space for breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar'

Hrithik Roshan lauds web space for breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar'

John Abraham gets emotional as he recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house

John Abraham gets emotional as he recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house
AR Rahman's daughter amazes with spiritual singing at Dubai Expo 2020

AR Rahman's daughter amazes with spiritual singing at Dubai Expo 2020
Maya Ali lashes out on 'barbaric' lawyers, appeals PM Imran Khan to cancel their license

Maya Ali lashes out on 'barbaric' lawyers, appeals PM Imran Khan to cancel their license

Aymen Saleem lauds co-star Ayeza Khan's professionalism on set: 'I've learnt alot'

Aymen Saleem lauds co-star Ayeza Khan's professionalism on set: 'I've learnt alot'
Sanam Saeed wants to work with this Bollywood superstar in India

Sanam Saeed wants to work with this Bollywood superstar in India
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh go crazy at 'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon concert: Watch

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh go crazy at 'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon concert: Watch

Latest

view all