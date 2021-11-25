Salman Khan papped with family at Salim Khan's birthday party

Ready to get starstruck? There you go!

Salman Khan stunned his fans by posting a picture of himself holding his niece at his father’s birthday party on Instagram.

The Dabangg actor recently shared an adorable picture from his father Salim Khan’s birthday party, featuring nearly the entire Khan Family.

Wishing his father, Salim Khan on his Instagram timeline, the actor wrote,

“Happy b’day dad.”





The wish came with a photo where Salman Khan was seen holding his niece Ayat in his arms. He shared the frame with Salim Khan and mom Salma Khan. The snapshot also includes veteran actress Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, and her son Ahil, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan, and their son Ayaan.

Wishes poured in from fans in the comments section. Many also showered love on the ‘happy family’ and dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.