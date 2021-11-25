Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week: report

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been hogging all the limelight ever since rumours about their wedding surfaced on the internet.

The rumoured couple is set to tie the knot soon and will have a court marriage in Mumbai before their traditional wedding in Rajasthan reported by IndiaToday.

Not a day goes by when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are not on the top of the trends list, courtesy of their wedding reports as it is speculated to be held in December at a luxurious fort-resort in Rajasthan.

According to the media outlet, the couple will have a court marriage next week but there has been no official announcement from the couple themselves.

Due to their packed schedules, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are trying their best to have a low-key celebration. Apart from their family members and friends, the duo will also invite their industry friends.

The friends could be Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, and more.