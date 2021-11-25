 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been hogging all the limelight ever since rumours about their wedding surfaced on the internet.

The rumoured couple is set to tie the knot soon and will have a court marriage in Mumbai before their traditional wedding in Rajasthan reported by IndiaToday.

Not a day goes by when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are not on the top of the trends list, courtesy of their wedding reports as it is speculated to be held in December at a luxurious fort-resort in Rajasthan.

According to the media outlet, the couple will have a court marriage next week but there has been no official announcement from the couple themselves.

Due to their packed schedules, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are trying their best to have a low-key celebration. Apart from their family members and friends, the duo will also invite their industry friends.

The friends could be Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, and more.

More From Showbiz:

Swara Bhasker begins process of adopting a child, on waiting list

Swara Bhasker begins process of adopting a child, on waiting list
Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'

Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'
Salman Khan papped with family at Salim Khan's birthday party

Salman Khan papped with family at Salim Khan's birthday party
Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'

Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan lauds web space for breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar'

Hrithik Roshan lauds web space for breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar'

John Abraham gets emotional as he recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house

John Abraham gets emotional as he recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house
AR Rahman's daughter amazes with spiritual singing at Dubai Expo 2020

AR Rahman's daughter amazes with spiritual singing at Dubai Expo 2020
Maya Ali lashes out on 'barbaric' lawyers, appeals PM Imran Khan to cancel their license

Maya Ali lashes out on 'barbaric' lawyers, appeals PM Imran Khan to cancel their license

Aymen Saleem lauds co-star Ayeza Khan's professionalism on set: 'I've learnt alot'

Aymen Saleem lauds co-star Ayeza Khan's professionalism on set: 'I've learnt alot'
Sanam Saeed wants to work with this Bollywood superstar in India

Sanam Saeed wants to work with this Bollywood superstar in India
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh go crazy at 'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon concert: Watch

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh go crazy at 'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon concert: Watch

Latest

view all