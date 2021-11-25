Pakistan conducts successful flight of surface-to-surface missile 'Shaheen-1A'

A screengrab from the footage of the flight test of surface-to-surface ballistic missile "Shaheen-1A" conducted on November 25, 2021. — ISPR

Flight test carried out to re-validate design, technical parameters of missile.

President, PM, CJCSC, laud scientists, engineers for successful test.

Lt Gen Manj, Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, others attend test flight.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful flight test of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile "Shaheen-1A", a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Explaining the reason behind the test flight, the military's media wing said it was aimed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, and the scientists and engineers of strategic organisations witnessed the flight test.

General Strategic Plans Division's director congratulated scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the flight test and appreciated the technical prowess, dedication, and commitment of scientists and engineers for their excellent contribution, the statement said.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement, the statement added.