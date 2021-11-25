 
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of Pakistani travellers from December 1

A security woman checks the temperature of a woman at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
  • New directives are applicable to citizens of Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and India as well.
  • All travellers will have to undergo five-day mandatory quarantine regardless of their immunisation status outside the Kingdom.
  • SAPM on religious harmony Tahir Ashrafi thanks the Saudi govt and leadership for taking the step.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced that it will allow Pakistani travellers to directly enter the Kingdom starting December 1, 2021, without spending 14-day quarantine in a third country, Saudi Gazette reported Thursday.

Aside from Pakistan, the new directives will also be applicable to citizens of several other countries, including Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and India starting from next Wednesday.

Per the report, all travellers coming from the aforementioned countries will have to undergo a five-day mandatory quarantine regardless of their immunisation status outside the Kingdom.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi also confirmed the news and thanked the Saudi Ministry of Interior as well as the Saudi leadership for taking such a step.

He said that once the decision comes into effect, thousands of Pakistanis, who have been waiting to travel back to Saudi Arabia, will now be able to depart from the country.

