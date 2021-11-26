 
pakistan
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Voters can now check details via SMS free of charge: ECP

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

— ECP website
— ECP website

  • Voters can check constituencies where their votes are registered by messaging their NIC numbers on 8300.
  • Sending SMS for checking voters' details will be free of charge till December 15.
  • Citizens must type their NIC numbers without hyphens.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday decided to make an SMS service to check the votes free of cost. Earlier, the SMS charges to check the votes was Rs2+tax. 

The commission, in a notification issued Friday, said that citizens can check their votes free of charge by sending their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers on 8300 till December 15.

As soon as the message is sent, the citizens will receive all their details including the names of the constituencies where their votes are registered, the notification read.

The notification further specifies that the NIC numbers have to be typed without hyphens. It should be noted that the ECP is providing voters with this facility for the first time. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistani scientist ranked among top 1% computer science researchers

Pakistani scientist ranked among top 1% computer science researchers
Sindh Assembly passes Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021

Sindh Assembly passes Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021
'PML-N calls us fascist, but they are more than that,' PM Imran Khan says

'PML-N calls us fascist, but they are more than that,' PM Imran Khan says
New COVID variant — here's what you need to know about B.1.1.529

New COVID variant — here's what you need to know about B.1.1.529
TLP all geared up for next elections: party chief

TLP all geared up for next elections: party chief
HEC establishes 'special desk' to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

HEC establishes 'special desk' to facilitate overseas Pakistanis
Lt Gen Nigar Johar becomes Pakistan's first female colonel commandant

Lt Gen Nigar Johar becomes Pakistan's first female colonel commandant
Sindh makes vaccination compulsory for offering namaz in mosques

Sindh makes vaccination compulsory for offering namaz in mosques
In a move to reduce off-net call rates, PTA to lower MTR

In a move to reduce off-net call rates, PTA to lower MTR
Protest erupts on Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal as CJP orders demolition of Nasla Tower in a week

Protest erupts on Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal as CJP orders demolition of Nasla Tower in a week
Punjab govt allows deployment of Rangers for Lahore’s NA-133 by-election

Punjab govt allows deployment of Rangers for Lahore’s NA-133 by-election

Defense secretary earns Supreme Court's ire over commercial use of cantonment land

Defense secretary earns Supreme Court's ire over commercial use of cantonment land

Latest

view all