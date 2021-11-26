Voters can now check details via SMS free of charge: ECP

— ECP website

Voters can check constituencies where their votes are registered by messaging their NIC numbers on 8300.

Sending SMS for checking voters' details will be free of charge till December 15.

Citizens must type their NIC numbers without hyphens.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday decided to make an SMS service to check the votes free of cost. Earlier, the SMS charges to check the votes was Rs2+tax.

The commission, in a notification issued Friday, said that citizens can check their votes free of charge by sending their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers on 8300 till December 15.

As soon as the message is sent, the citizens will receive all their details including the names of the constituencies where their votes are registered, the notification read.

The notification further specifies that the NIC numbers have to be typed without hyphens. It should be noted that the ECP is providing voters with this facility for the first time.