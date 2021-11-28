Pak vs Ban: Fans shower Shaheen Shah Afridi with praises for phenomenal bowling

 
Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was lauded by the cricket fans on Sunday over his early wickets on the third day of the first Test in the ongoing Pakistan vs Bangladesh series in Chittagong.

The hosts bowled out Pakistan for 286 on the third day to take a 44-run lead into the second innings, thanks to the mesmerising bowling of spinner Taijul Islam, who finished with 7-116.

Though Tajiul influenced the match as he claimed seven wickets before Pakistan lost ten wickets on the day for 141 runs, Bangladesh was soon baffled by Shaheen's three early wickets, of which two were in a single over.

Over the achievement, the Twitterati were quick to shower praise and love over the Pakistani left-arm sensation.

Take a look at the reactions:

'Shaheen continues to shine'

 'Most exciting thing'

'Shaheen and early wicket never gets old'

'Shaheen's magic with new ball is permanent'

'Shaheen unplayable'

'Best bowler'

'Shaheen on fire'

Here is how others reacted:

One of the fans compared Shaheen with Australian star bowler Mitchell Starc.


