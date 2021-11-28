Pak vs Ban: Fans shower Shaheen Shah Afridi with praises for phenomenal bowling

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after claiming Bangladesh's wicket — Twitter

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was lauded by the cricket fans on Sunday over his early wickets on the third day of the first Test in the ongoing Pakistan vs Bangladesh series in Chittagong.



The hosts bowled out Pakistan for 286 on the third day to take a 44-run lead into the second innings, thanks to the mesmerising bowling of spinner Taijul Islam, who finished with 7-116.



Though Tajiul influenced the match as he claimed seven wickets before Pakistan lost ten wickets on the day for 141 runs, Bangladesh was soon baffled by Shaheen's three early wickets, of which two were in a single over.



