Amitabh Bachchan gets teary as Kaun Banega Crorepati marks 1000th episode

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan became emotional in a new promo of the show when his daughter Shweta Bachchan asked his dad to express his experience of completing 1000 episodes of KBC.

The Kaun Banega Crorepati host will be seen hosting his daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda as two of the immediate family members will grace the show with their presence on celebrating success of the show.

Recently Sony has shared a new promo featuring Shweta and Navya on the hot seat while Amitabh sits on the opposite seat as the host. The emotional moment came forth when the host was asked by her daughter to share how does he feel about the show completing 1000 episodes.





Amitabh replies, "Aise laga meri duniya badal gai (it seems as my whole world has changed)."

In later part of the promo, Amitabh says, “Khel ko aage badhate hain kyunki khel abhi khatm nahi hua hai, hai ki nahi? (lets take the game forward because the game is yet not over, isn't it)?”

However, after this promo the viewers cheered for Amitabh, a fan said, “Sony, you have created history but never remove Amitabh, no one is better than him.”