Pak vs Ban: Watch Bangladeshi fans taunt Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi celebrates after dismissing Liton Das. Photo: AFP

Pakistani fast bowlers are aggressive, fiery and accurate. Taunting them may add fuel to their fire, which is something someone should have told the Bangladeshi fans who came to watch the first Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test match.

The incident took place on Sunday, during Day 3 of the Chattogram Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. As Shaheen Afridi dove to save a boundary, one of the Bangladeshi fans was caught on the microphone, taunting him by repeatedly calling out Matthew Wade's name.

Wade had sent Pakistan out of the T20 World Cup when he smashed three sixes off Shaheen Afridi in the second-last over of the match. The Men in Green, who were undefeated till then, were knocked out of the tournament.

The taunts by the Bangladeshi fans were short-lived because Shaheen Afridi answered the jibes the best way he knew how--stellar bowling.

A clinical Shaheen Afridi managed to take three wickets to dent Bangladesh's prospects of amassing a huge lead over Pakistan, and then took two more today to complete yet another fifer in Test cricket.

The highlight of Day 3 arguably was Shaheen Afridi dismissing both Shadman Islam and Najmul Shanto in one over to deal Bangladesh a blow they could never recover from.

Pakistan require 202 runs to win against Bangladesh in the first Test match of the two-match series.

Sajid Khan and Shaheen Afridi skillfully bowled on Day 4 to ensure Pakistan did not have to chase a massive target to win the Test.