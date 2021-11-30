 
amazing
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
AFP

Fastest, highest, longest: five records set by UAE

By
AFP

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Ain Dubai is the worlds largest Ferris wheel. AFP
Ain Dubai is the world's largest Ferris wheel. AFP 

DUBAI: From the world's tallest building to the deepest diving pool, the United Arab Emirates, which turns 50 on Thursday, has a love of setting records.

Here are five of the wealthy Gulf state's record-breaking feats:

- Tallest building -

Dubai is the glitziest of the UAE's seven emirates and its shining achievement is the needle-shaped Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

The 828-metre (2,717-feet) skyscraper, in glistening glass and steel, opened in the downtown area in 2010.

Known as Burj Dubai before its inauguration, it was renamed Burj Khalifa in honour of UAE's President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

- Biggest Ferris wheel -

The world's largest Ferris wheel, Ain Dubai, opened in October 2021.

At 250 metres (820 feet) from the ground to the top of its rim, Ain Dubai ("Dubai Eye") towers above the Bluewaters artificial island.

Each of its 48 carriages can hold 40 people, and it takes 38 minutes to complete a full rotation.

- Longest zipline -

Dubai is not the only emirate with record-breaking structures, with Ras Al-Khaimah boasting the world's longest zipline.

Jebel Jais Flight, which opened in January 2018, spans 2,831.88 metres (9,290 feet).

Riders can reach speeds up to 150 kilometres (93 miles) per hour as they zip through the Hajar mountain range.

- Deepest diving pool -

Dubai added to its list of records in June when it opened the world's deepest swimming pool for diving.

Deep Dive Dubai, an indoor facility for scuba diving, plumbs 60 metres (196 feet). Divers can explore a mock sunken city, play chess and navigate through caves.

- Fastest rollercoaster -

Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, also has its share of records including the world's fastest rollercoaster.

Formula Rossa, which simulates driving a Formula One car at a speed of up to 240 kilometres (150 miles) an hour, is located at the Ferrari World theme park and opened in November 2010.

More From Amazing:

Mother knows best: How bat moms help pups navigate the world

Mother knows best: How bat moms help pups navigate the world
Original Apple computer built by Jobs and Wozniak sells for $400k

Original Apple computer built by Jobs and Wozniak sells for $400k
Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper suspends publication

Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper suspends publication
From Nigeria to India, Gen Z taps apps to invest

From Nigeria to India, Gen Z taps apps to invest
Sunny but isolated, Cyprus toils to boost green energy

Sunny but isolated, Cyprus toils to boost green energy
The New York 'canners' recycling discarded bottles to survive

The New York 'canners' recycling discarded bottles to survive
Five climate change myths

Five climate change myths
Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea shore mark 'nature's revenge'

Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea shore mark 'nature's revenge'
Japan's Princess Mako to marry after years of controversy

Japan's Princess Mako to marry after years of controversy
Man gifts Rs60-million car to wife on birthday

Man gifts Rs60-million car to wife on birthday
Two Picasso paintings headline Christie's fall auction

Two Picasso paintings headline Christie's fall auction
Watch: Indian aircraft stuck under overhead bridge in Delhi

Watch: Indian aircraft stuck under overhead bridge in Delhi

Latest

view all