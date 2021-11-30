Sajal Aly has a hilarious response to those asking her about 'khush khabri'

Actor Sajal Aly has an amusing response to fans inquiring about her life off-screen.

The actor, who engaged in an Ask Me session on Instagram over the weekend, was asked a number of questions ranging from her professional to personal life. However, a question that raised everybody's eyebrows involved the actor's opinion on her family planning.

"Khush Khabri kab derahi ho?(When are you giving the good news?)" asked a fan to which Sajal hilariously responded: "Pagal kal hi tou di hay #SinfeAahan (Crazy I've just given it yesterday)," referring to her ISPR project.

Sajal Aly tied the knot with husband Ahad Raza Mir in 2020. The couple got married around friends and family in Dubai.