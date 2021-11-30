 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Sajal Aly has a hilarious response to those asking her about 'khush khabri'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Sajal Aly has a hilarious response to those asking her about khush khabri
Sajal Aly has a hilarious response to those asking her about 'khush khabri'

Actor Sajal Aly has an amusing response to fans inquiring about her life off-screen.

The actor, who engaged in an Ask Me session on Instagram over the weekend, was asked a number of questions ranging from her professional to personal life. However, a question that raised everybody's eyebrows involved the actor's opinion on her family planning.

"Khush Khabri kab derahi ho?(When are you giving the good news?)" asked a fan to which Sajal hilariously responded: "Pagal kal hi tou di hay #SinfeAahan (Crazy I've just given it yesterday)," referring to her ISPR project.

Sajal Aly tied the knot with husband Ahad Raza Mir in 2020. The couple got married around friends and family in Dubai.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Tiger 3’ from next week

Salman Khan is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Tiger 3’ from next week
Aiman Khan marks wedding anniversary with Muneeb Butt ft. adorable family photo

Aiman Khan marks wedding anniversary with Muneeb Butt ft. adorable family photo
Soha Ali Khan says daughter Inaaya is okay with pap culture

Soha Ali Khan says daughter Inaaya is okay with pap culture
Hania Aamir attends Asim Azhar concert, dances like nobody's watching

Hania Aamir attends Asim Azhar concert, dances like nobody's watching
Sajal Aly talks about Ahad Raza Mir's absence from 'Khel Khel Mein' premiere

Sajal Aly talks about Ahad Raza Mir's absence from 'Khel Khel Mein' premiere
Kangana Ranaut bids adieu to CEO of Twitter, ‘Bye Chacha Jack’

Kangana Ranaut bids adieu to CEO of Twitter, ‘Bye Chacha Jack’
'83' trailier: Ranveer Singh channels the courage of Kapil Dev

'83' trailier: Ranveer Singh channels the courage of Kapil Dev
Abhishek Bachchan dishes Shah Rukh Khan's best quality as 'Bob Biswas' producer

Abhishek Bachchan dishes Shah Rukh Khan's best quality as 'Bob Biswas' producer
Deepika Padukone looks diva in stunning ivory sequin saree: Photos

Deepika Padukone looks diva in stunning ivory sequin saree: Photos
Kartik Aaryan gets snapped at Jama Masjid, India amid ‘Shehzada’ filming

Kartik Aaryan gets snapped at Jama Masjid, India amid ‘Shehzada’ filming
Kartik Aaryan dishes on playing a challenging role in ‘Dhamaka’

Kartik Aaryan dishes on playing a challenging role in ‘Dhamaka’
Iqra Aziz gushes over hubby Yasir Hussain in adorable birthday wish

Iqra Aziz gushes over hubby Yasir Hussain in adorable birthday wish

Latest

view all