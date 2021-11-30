Katrina Kaif becomes more popular than Alia Bhatt on social media

Katrina Kaif became more popular than Alia Bhatt on Instagram after she surpassed 57 million followers on the social media platform.

The "Sooryavanshi" actress is now followed by 57.4 million people while Alia Bhatt has 57.1 million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

In January 2021, Katrina Kaif was less popular than Alia when she had 46 million followers while the latter had 50 million followers on the Facebook-owned application.

Katrina is ex-girlfriend of Ranbir Kapoor, who is now dating Alia Bhatt. Katrina saw a surge in her number of followers after rumours of her marriage with Vicky Kaushal started swirling.



The duo is reportedly scheduled to get married next month.











