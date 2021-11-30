PSL 7: Babar Azam replaces Imad Wasim as Karachi Kings' captain

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam — AFP

Babar Azam says being entrusted with the captaincy of the team "means the world to me".

Franchise gives Babar the title of "King of the Kings".

PSL Season 7 is currently envisioned to be played from late January 2022 through February, in Karachi and Lahore.

As the first official initiative of the buildup to PSL Season 7, the Karachi Kings on Tuesday announced that Babar Azam will be the captain of the fan-favourite franchise Karachi Kings for the seventh edition of the league.

According to a statement issued in this regard, Azam, while reacting to his selection as the skipper, said: "This is such an honour for me that the whole team, including Imad Bhai, have entrusted me with the captaincy of our beloved Karachi Kings team. This means the world to me."

"I will work as hard as possible to take the team to even greater heights than what we’ve already achieved so far. Karachi and the Kings is my home and family away from home and my promise is that I will give it my all to make sure we keep on growing toward bigger and better things," Azam said.

On the other hand, Imad Wasim, a member of Karachi Kings since the first season and captain since 2018 — who captained the team to become PSL 5 Champions — also beamed with pride while announcing Azam's captaincy.

“Babar is a younger brother, a great friend, and a teammate and seeing him grow into this role has been a great privilege as a captain as well as a fan of the game," Wasim said. "It is truly a sign of where this franchise is headed that we have all unanimously accepted it will be under his leadership that the future of the Kings lies."

Franchise owner Salman Iqbal said that Babar has been a part of the franchise for over six years and has been at the heart and soul of the team since day 1.

"He not only represents everything the team stands for — conviction in beliefs and hard work, selfless dedication to success, and always striving to make the team the best on and off the field — but is a beautiful human being and leader as well."

Team President, Wasim Akram and CEO, Tariq Wasi, were both present to add their joy and excitement at the announcement of giving the national skipper and long-time king the title of captain — the King of Kings.

