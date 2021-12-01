 
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
Parliamentary committee on national security meets December 6

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

  • Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet on December 6 for in-camera briefing on security policy.
  • NA Speaker Asad Qaisar has summoned meeting.
  • Adviser on National Security Moeed Yusuf will give a presentation.

ISLAMABAD: An in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) has been called on December 6 (Monday) for a briefing on the national security policy.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has summoned the meeting.

Adviser on National Security Moeed Yusuf will give a presentation to the PCNS.

The National Assembly Secretariat has sent an invitation to leaders of all parliamentary parties in both Houses of the Senate, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, opposition leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, Maulana Asad Mehmood of the JUI-F, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema of PML-Q, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the MQM-Pakistan, Khalid Magsi of BAP, Ghuos Buksh Mehar from GDA, Amir Haider Khan of the ANP, Sheikh Rasheed of Awami Muslim League, BNP chief Akhtar Mengal, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti of JWP, parliamentary leader of the PPP in Senate Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Azam Tarar of PML-N and senators Anwarul Haq Kakar, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor, Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Tahir Bizanjo, Hidayatullah Khan, Shafiq Tareen, Kamil Ali Agha, Mushtaq Ahmed, Muzafar Hussain, Muhammad Qasim and Dilawar Khan.

The CMs of the entire provinces, President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as Gilgit-Baltistan CM were also invited to the meeting as special invitees.

Federal ministers, including Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Umar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Hammad Azhar, Dr Shireen Mazari and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Adviser to PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin as well secretaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, interior, defense, finance, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and national security will be special invitees.

The last PCNS meeting was held on November 8, in which the parliamentary leaders were briefed on the government-TTP talks.

