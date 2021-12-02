 
sports
AMSAbdul Mohi Shah

After Wasim Khan, who will become the new PCB chief?

In this file photo, the logo of the Pakistan Cricket Board can be seen on a building.
  • Faisal Hasnain in race to become PCB chief executive.
  • He is a former financial head of the International Cricket Council.
  • PCB Board of Governors will likely meet during forthcoming West Indies team tour to Pakistan to discuss new appointment.

ISLAMABAD: Former Zimbabwe cricket official Faisal Hasnain may become the next CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board after the post fell vacant when Wasim Khan resigned.

Two names have been finalised for the coveted post from among three aspirants who went through the scrutiny and interview process recently, well placed-sources were reported as saying by The News. “Two names have been finalised and forwarded to the high-ups for final approval. Faisal is one of the contenders,” a government source told the publication.

Hasnain is a former financial head of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He started started working for Zimbabwe Cricket as the managing director in 2018 and resigned in under a year, saying it was because of Zimbabwe's failure to qualify for World Cup 2019.

During his stay with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), Hasnain was often blamed for spending very little time in Zimbabwe, the publication's report said. He, however, succeeded in ensuring hosting World Cup qualifiers for Zimbabwe.

Cricket in Zimbabwe struggled financially as staff and players’ salaries were delayed and match fees remained unpaid for a number of months while Hasnain was the MD for ZC.

The two finalised names have reportedly been forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the PCB's patron-in-chief, the sources said. It is expected that one of the names will get a nod within the next couple of weeks.

The PCB Board of Governors will likely meet during the forthcoming West Indies team tour to Pakistan to discuss the new appointment.

